Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Given Buy Rating at Colliers Securities

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Aegis upped their target price on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

NASDAQ SOLO opened at $3.91 on Thursday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $441.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.77.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 9,235.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

