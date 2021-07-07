Electric Vehicle Zone Trading Down 0.6% This Week (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for $0.0367 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $16.25 million and approximately $162,965.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00049962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00133537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00165297 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,830.46 or 1.00313856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.04 or 0.00976459 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.