Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2021

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,439,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,074 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.58% of Element Solutions worth $26,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,778,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,377,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 198,094 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.