Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,439,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,074 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.58% of Element Solutions worth $26,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,778,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,377,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 198,094 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESI shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.