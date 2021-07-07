Ellipsis (EPS) Market Capitalization Tops $65.23 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, Ellipsis has traded 36.5% higher against the dollar. Ellipsis has a total market capitalization of $65.23 million and $28.61 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellipsis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00060033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00018485 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.35 or 0.00932394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045518 BTC.

Ellipsis Coin Profile

Ellipsis (CRYPTO:EPS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

