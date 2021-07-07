Elrond Price Up 12.1% Over Last Week (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last week, Elrond has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $1.74 billion and approximately $60.89 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $96.90 or 0.00280584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00039989 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00037387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,049.30 or 0.03038301 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,024,633 coins and its circulating supply is 17,998,882 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

