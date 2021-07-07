Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.70 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.