Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.22. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 71,510 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Emerson Radio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Radio during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Radio during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Emerson Radio by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 134,007 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

