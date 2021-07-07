Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Achieves Market Cap of $22.36 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $22.36 million and $145,757.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00049917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00132970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00165626 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,568.34 or 1.00157931 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.85 or 0.00987582 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.