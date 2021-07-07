Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Shares Down 2%

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF)’s stock price traded down 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.80 and last traded at $21.80. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94.

Enagas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENGGF)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

