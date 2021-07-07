Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will post $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $480,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $391,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $80.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.40. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $59.10 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.