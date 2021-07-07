Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$28.48. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$27.99, with a volume of 669,829 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EDV shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of C$7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 26.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.96.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$805.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$619.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining plc will post 2.7600001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,825,631.30.

About Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

