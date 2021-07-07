Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.85. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$7.38, with a volume of 396,244 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.20.

The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.09.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$43.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.01 million. Research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total transaction of C$553,150.00. Also, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,175.10. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,887.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

