Enecuum (ENQ) Reaches Market Cap of $18.61 Million

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, Enecuum has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enecuum has a total market cap of $18.61 million and approximately $673,647.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00059141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00018794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.47 or 0.00939515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00045522 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 195,208,813 coins and its circulating supply is 184,708,806 coins. The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

