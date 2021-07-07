Energi (NRG) Price Hits $1.65

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00004958 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $70.35 million and $1.86 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00037484 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.00273348 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00037330 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00013786 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 42,636,328 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

