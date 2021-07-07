Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CFO Sells $58,454.70 in Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 21,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $58,454.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ WATT traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,821. Energous Co. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 3.30.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative net margin of 7,727.74% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energous Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Energous by 203.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Energous by 247.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

