Enigma (ENG) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.68 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $2.92 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enigma has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.60 or 0.00394913 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003296 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015012 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $516.72 or 0.01493827 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.