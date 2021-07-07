Ensign Energy Services (ESVIF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS: ESVIF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/30/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$2.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$3.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$1.40 to C$2.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.65 to C$2.30. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1.75 to $1.40. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $1.50 to $1.40. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

ESVIF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,464. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.