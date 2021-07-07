Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Entain (LON:ENT)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reissued by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s previous close.

ENT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,885.83 ($24.64).

Shares of ENT traded down GBX 62 ($0.81) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,807.50 ($23.62). 1,205,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,556. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,708.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96. The firm has a market cap of £10.58 billion and a PE ratio of 184.44.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

