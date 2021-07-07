Enzyme Achieves Market Capitalization of $164.62 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for about $91.83 or 0.00274999 BTC on exchanges. Enzyme has a market cap of $164.62 million and approximately $18.11 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00058167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.71 or 0.00933515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00045386 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

