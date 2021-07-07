EOS 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $760.20 Million (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $3.77 billion and $760.20 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $3.95 or 0.00011341 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000678 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,031,058,212 coins and its circulating supply is 954,974,467 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

