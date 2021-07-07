Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Up to $17.25

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.25, but opened at $18.25. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 14,724 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $41,466,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $23,091,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $13,651,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $7,669,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $6,593,000. Institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

