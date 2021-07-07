EOSDT One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,083.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last week, EOSDT has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002937 BTC on major exchanges. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $3,083.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00049088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00129779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00167750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,389.77 or 1.00242968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.17 or 0.00967224 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

