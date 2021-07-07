EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $528.61

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $528.61 and last traded at $526.17, with a volume of 7010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $519.76.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPAM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.77, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $484.79.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $3,050,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

