Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 134.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of TAP stock opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.04.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.