Equal Price Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Equal has a total market capitalization of $597,391.96 and $31,509.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Equal has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Equal

Equal is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

