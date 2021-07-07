Equalizer Price Up 44.3% This Week (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001595 BTC on exchanges. Equalizer has a total market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $231,642.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Equalizer has traded 44.3% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00049824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00133122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00165034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,725.08 or 0.99860844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.28 or 0.00972821 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,850,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

