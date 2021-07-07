Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.29.

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.22. The stock had a trading volume of 728,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.16. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $248.85.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,933,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,099,000 after acquiring an additional 653,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,795,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,450,000 after acquiring an additional 210,155 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Equifax by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Equifax by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 20,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

