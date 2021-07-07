Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Sets New 52-Week High at $248.11

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $248.11 and last traded at $246.95, with a volume of 5297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $245.89.

Several research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.29.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Equifax by 52.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Equifax by 70.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

