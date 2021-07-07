Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.81

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 1376747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Equinox Gold by 1,405.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after buying an additional 1,058,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Equinox Gold by 390.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 757,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Equinox Gold by 173.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 588,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 373,240 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Equinox Gold by 20.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 654,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 112,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Equinox Gold by 4.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

