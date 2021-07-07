Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equitable Group from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

EQGPF stock opened at $109.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.89. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $119.00.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

