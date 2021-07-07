Equitable Trust Co. Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,901 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $248.15. 141,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,197,843. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $181.93 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $229.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total transaction of $996,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,226,311.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,592 shares of company stock valued at $73,687,656 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

