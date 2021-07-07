Equitable Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $21.85 on Wednesday, reaching $3,697.59. 141,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,827. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,335.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,685.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

