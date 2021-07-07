Equitable Trust Co. Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.34. The stock had a trading volume of 150,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,386,078. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $198.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

