Equitable Trust Co. Has $7.26 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.32. 123,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,736,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.71.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

