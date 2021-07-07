Equitable Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $56.49. The company had a trading volume of 185,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,465,248. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.75 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,348 shares of company stock worth $4,786,940 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

