Equitable Trust Co. Sells 14,628 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,628 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 195,224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.1% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 206,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after acquiring an additional 53,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.45.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.06. 15,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $61.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

