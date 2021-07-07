Equitable Trust Co. Sells 2,591 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.67. The stock had a trading volume of 65,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,779. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.71. The company has a market cap of $208.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

