Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 7th (AEL, CMBM, CORT, CRAI, DFS, HOT.UN, MRCY, NMIH, NVRO, PPL)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 7th:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Equity’s fixed index and fixed rate annuity products guarantying principal protection, competitive rates of credited interest, tax-deferred growth, guaranteed lifetime income and alternative payout options poise it well to benefit, given its targeted demography. This premier fixed index annuity producer also remains focused on expanding into middle market credit, real estate, infrastructure debt, and agricultural loans. The company's balance sheet has been strengthened by a rising cash balance. American Equity remains committed to reward shareholders. The company targets sales between $5 to $6 billion in 2021. Shares of American Equity outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, a sustained low-rate environment has been weighing on the company's earned yield. High costs induce margin contraction concerns.”

Get American Equity Investment Life Holding alerts:

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cambium is well poised to benefit from proprietary software and product ramp-up, which enable it to deliver a compelling combination of price, performance and spectrum efficiency. Disciplined investments in wireless fabric, rural broadband solutions and improved relationships with partners are some of the growth drivers. Robust demand for wireless broadband connectivity is a tailwind. Accretive investments in high-speed wireless networks are likely to position its portfolio for lucrative opportunities in the long run. However, it operates in an intensely competitive environment and is prone to rapid technology shifts. High research & development expenses strain its margins. An extensive international footprint makes it vulnerable to macroeconomic risks. Dependency on third parties and supply-chain disruptions amid the pandemic pose concerns.”

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Corcept is making good progress with its Cushing's syndrome drug, Korlym, which has witnessed a strong uptake since its launch. Revenues from the sale of the drug are solely used to fund the company’s operations. Its most advanced candidate, relacorilant, is currently under evaluation in a phase III study for Cushing's syndrome. The successful development of its pipeline candidates will further drive the company’s growth, leading to a sales surge. However, Corcept is dependent on Korlym alone for growth, which is a woe. A decline in Korlym sales will thus impede the company’s prospects. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted Korlym sales, which remains an overhang. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date.”

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $89.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Charles River have outperformed its industry over the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past five quarters. The company has a widely-diversified business with service offerings across areas of functional expertise, client base and geographical regions. Solid global network provides it the opportunity to work with the world's leading professionals on multiple issues. Charles River's professional team has helped it achieve and maintain a solid reputation of providing high-quality consulting services. On the flip side, higher talent cost due to a competitive talent market act as major challenges. Seasonality weighs on Charles Rivers’ top line. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations is another concern. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $124.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Discover Financial’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year. The company has undertaken several cost-cutting initiatives in response to the current volatile environment. Expansion in the global payments business and an attractive core business poise the company well for long-term growth. Its strong balance sheet is another positive, highlighted by its cash and investment securities being higher than long-term borrowings. Its banking business provides significant diversification benefits. A solid financial position enables the company to deploy capital via buybacks and dividends. However, the company's expenses are expected to increase going forward, which will put pressure on the margins. Increasing provision for loan losses due to higher net charge-offs, rise in reserve build and seasoning of newer vintages bothers.”

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$6.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$4.50.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Robust organic growth, including the expansion of the microelectronics business, is aiding Mercury Systems’ growth. Strong demand for products resulting in significant deal wins, which is driving sales. Moreover, modernization in radar, electronic warfare and C4I is high, providing the company with new opportunities in weapon systems, space, avionics processing, and mission computing and embedded rugged service. Domain expertise in analog and digital integration has helped it build a solid long-term relationship with defense prime contractors. However, though Mercury has been steadily winning development contracts from the federal government, these low-margin deals are likely to affect its profitability in the long run. Also, intense competition from CACI and SAIC is a concern. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings is well-poised for growth on new primary insurance written, direct primary insurance in force and a better risk-based capital ratio. Its mortgage insurance portfolio is expected to create a strong foundation for future earnings. The mortgage insurer should continue to benefit from a strong mortgage origination market and increased private mortgage insurance penetration rates. The company has a comprehensive reinsurance program in place on nearly entirety of in-force portfolio. NMI Holdings boasts a strong capital position. The company aims to generate solid mid-teens returns for its shareholders. Shares of NMI Holdings have outperformed its industry in a year. However, NMI Holdings expects to face significant increase in default population and thus anticipates incurring additional claims expense as well as increasing loss reserves.”

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $164.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the past year, the stock has outperformed its industry. Nevro saw uptick in international revenues during first-quarter 2021. Senza Omnia SCS System’s commercial launch continues to buoy optimism on the stock. The FDA nod for the first major Omnia upgrade and the new Trial Stimulator Module is another plus. The company’s recent submission of pre-market approval (PMA) supplement to the FDA, seeking a nod for the Senza System to treat chronic pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN), is encouraging as well. Gross margin expansion also bodes well. A strong liquidity position is an added plus. Nevro’s first quarter results were better than expected. Yet, the company saw weakness in domestic revenues due to fall in U.S. trial procedures. Also, the company incurred an operating loss in the quarter under review.”

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PPL Corporation has a five-year capital investment plan in place to expand its renewable-generation capacity as well as focus on new technology to serve its customers more efficiently. The utility is also concentrating on infrastructure projects for generation, transmission and distribution. Moreover, the company signed an acquisition deal and also successfully divested its U.K. utility to concentrate on its core domestic operations. In addition, it has a strong liquidity position, which will enable it to meet its near-term debt obligation easily. Also, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, unplanned outages at power plants may increase expenses, lower revenues and affect PPL Corp's financial performance. Further, pollution-control execution costs and legal costs may weigh on its finances.”

Sidoti began coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$4.50.

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Holding Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life Holding and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.