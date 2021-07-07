ESBC (ESBC) Price Hits $0.0139 on Top Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ESBC has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $398,603.38 and $43,848.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,857,645 coins and its circulating supply is 28,578,311 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

