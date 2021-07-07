Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.43. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 52,350 shares.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Essential Energy Services alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$56.74 million and a P/E ratio of -3.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$30.15 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.