Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Essex Property Trust worth $11,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $1,771,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 594,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,560,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $308.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $316.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

