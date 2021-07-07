EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s (ESLOY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ESLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.83. The company had a trading volume of 17,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.61. The stock has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.96. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $93.83.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.