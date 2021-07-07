Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $54.78 or 0.00157270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $6.37 billion and $2.71 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,382.34 or 0.06839554 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

