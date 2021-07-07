Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Ethereum Yield has a total market cap of $360,578.60 and $271.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for about $3.61 or 0.00010663 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00018884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.88 or 0.00928193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00044770 BTC.

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

