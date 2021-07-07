Ethernity Chain Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.49 Million (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $68.08 million and $3.49 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for about $6.12 or 0.00017546 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00060006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.46 or 0.00924252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00045458 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain (CRYPTO:ERN) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,120,194 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethernity Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethernity Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

