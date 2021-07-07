Ethverse Market Capitalization Tops $172,385.94 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $172,385.94 and approximately $42,109.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.34 or 0.00234623 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000240 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001536 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.67 or 0.00829988 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,497,628 coins and its circulating supply is 8,407,455 coins. Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

