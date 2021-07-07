Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,737,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 178.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 42.2% during the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 428.3% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $113,345.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,049.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,631 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.78.

ETSY opened at $197.81 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

