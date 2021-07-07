Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,430.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,631. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

