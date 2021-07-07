EvenCoin (EVN) Price Tops $0.0023

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $73,246.83 and $131,544.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.28 or 0.00229993 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000240 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001529 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.79 or 0.00825009 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

