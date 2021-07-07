Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Shares Down 8%

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) fell 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $17.09. 61,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 981,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 192.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,798,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,317 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,613 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,908,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,618,000 after purchasing an additional 399,332 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,689,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,678,000 after purchasing an additional 314,365 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eventbrite by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,586,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,421 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

